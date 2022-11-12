President Murmu to lead celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said that on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, the President will visit Ulihatu village in Khunti district of Jharkhand which is the birth place of Birsa Munda and pay floral tributes there.

The President will inaugurate projects of the Ministry of Road and Transport, and Ministry of Power and also lay the foundation stone of several Eklavya Schools virtually from Khunti.

She will also address women SHG members of TRIFED and NRLM in and around Khunti.

The Union Minister further informed that the Vice President will also pay floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at Parliament complex, New Delhi on November 15 along with other Parliamentarians.

Arjun Munda said that a large number of national and state level programmes are being organised to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas from November 15-22.

The Union Minister said that events and programmes have been planned from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh including in villages and remote areas.

He stated that several programmes such as organisation of marches of youth and performances by tribal artists across states in the state capitals; cultural programmes; organisation of seminars / workshops; essay, songs, dance, sport, and painting competitions, Swachhta campaign have also been planned across the country in coordination with state governments and state tribal research institutes.

The Minister said that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister, has declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the contributions of tribal communities in the nation’s history and culture.

He also stated that this is the second year when Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated.

This day is also observed to honour all the tribal freedom fighters and to re-energise the efforts for the socio- economic development of the tribal regions and communities.