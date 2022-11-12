Books can never be outdated, says AWWA National president

Jaipur, Nov 12: Books can never be outdated, go out of fashion or lose its charm, �the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) national president Archana Pande said here on Saturday.
She further said that Army wives are quite talented and AWWA Lit Festival plays a key role in bringing out their talent to the fore.
Aimed at promoting literary talent of Army wives and showcasing their artistic skills, AWWA
is organising the second edition of its literary event “Abhivyakti Season 2” at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, from November 12-14.
Diya Kumari, MP, Rubal Shekhawat, Miss India first runner-up 2022, Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame and theatre artiste Kumud Mishra will be among the guests.
IANS
