Books can never be outdated, says AWWA National president

“Though the world is turning digital, technology still faces challenges in different parts of the world. For example, when our officials are posted in far-flung areas, there is a connectivity issue, but books are their only partners and strength, Pande told IANS on the sidelines of the inauguration of AWWA Lit Festival Abhivyakti Season 2.

She further said that Army wives are quite talented and AWWA Lit Festival plays a key role in bringing out their talent to the fore.

Aimed at promoting literary talent of Army wives and showcasing their artistic skills, AWWA

is organising the second edition of its literary event “Abhivyakti Season 2” at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, from November 12-14.

Diya Kumari, MP, Rubal Shekhawat, Miss India first runner-up 2022, Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame and theatre artiste Kumud Mishra will be among the guests.