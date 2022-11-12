Suárez, Cavani in Uruguay squad

Montevideo, Nov 11: Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Suárez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup.

Three other veteran members of the squad were also named – goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godín and Martín Cáceres.

Uruguay is in Group H with European heavyweights Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and African powerhouse Ghana.

The team’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on November 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery. (AP)

Uruguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastián Sosa.

Defenders: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Martín Cáceres, Ronald Araujo, Matías Viña, Mathías Olivera, Guillermo Varela, José Luis Rodríguez.

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolás De la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustín Canobbio and Facundo Torres.

Forwards: Darwin Núñez, Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gómez.