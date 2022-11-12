6 golds for Assam in swimming

Shillong, Nov 11: Assam took the lead in the medals table on the second day of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 thanks to six gold medals in the swimming events.

Seven gold medals were on offer on Friday, the first of the swimming competition, at Crinoline Swimming Pool here.

The only other gold was won by Manipur. Assam also bagged three silver and two bronze, while Manipur took four silver and two bronze. The other three bronze medals were all claimed by Tripura.

Dishant Buragohain won gold in the 100m freestyle in a time of 56.16 seconds, followed by Angshuman Kashyap, also of Assam, in 56.66 seconds. Prasanta Poddar of Tripura was third in 59.75 seconds.

The women’s 100m freestyle was won by Assam’s Jahnabi Kashyap (01:01.51), who was more than five seconds in front of Darshita Baruah (01:06.96) of Assam, with Dekalu Th Panmei (01:10.65) of Manipur following behind.

The men’s 50m breaststroke title was claimed by Manipur’s Ningombam Jeson Meitei (00:31.75) of Manipur, who was followed by Moiranthem Thouba Meitei (00:32.26) of Manipur and Mriganga Gogoi (00:32.51) of Assam.

The women’s 50m breaststroke was won by Disha Gogoi (00:37.38) of Assam, with Nivrti Cherian Datta (00:39.34) of Assam second and Kangabam Kevashri Devi (00:40.72) of Manipur third.

In the women’s 100m backstroke, Assam’s Krishnali Doley (01:15.59) took gold, Laitonjam Jessica Chanu (01:16.79) of Manipur silver and Adriza Rani Chetia (01:24.73) of Assam bronze.

The 4x50m men’s freestyle relay was also won by Assam (01:44.19), with Manipur (01:49.46) second and Tripura (01:54.56) third.

The 4x50m men’s freestyle relay ended in the same order with Assam (02:05.25) coming home first, Manipur (02:14.97) second and Tripura (02:32.22) third.