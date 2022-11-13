Delhi: Three held for robbing commuters in moving bus

New Delhi, Nov 13 : Three persons were arrested for committing robbery inside a moving RTV bus near Chand Cinema in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, police said on Sunday.

The robbery was committed on Friday evening while the accused were held on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Pradeep, Sugam, Abhishek. All are vagabonds in the area, said the police.

On November 11, at about 7 p.m., the police received a PCR call regarding the robbery in a moving RTV Bus at police station Kalyanpuri.

After receiving the PCR call, staff from ATS East and Police Station Kalyanpuri reached the spot on the Chand cinema road near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where the RTV was found and some passengers were standing near it.

“One passenger, namely Deepak, stated about the incident that he boarded the RTV from Chand Cinema to Super Shine Chowk along with other passengers. At about 6.30 p.m. when the RTV Bus reached near 21 Block Kalyanpuri, three people armed with knives boarded the vehicle and robbed all the passengers at knife point,” the police said.

After committing the robbery, they got off the RTV bus and fled from the spot. Accordingly, on the statement of victim Deepak an FIR under section 392/397/34 IPC was registered at the police station Kalyanpuri.

The police then formed a team and with the help of technical surveillance were able to find out the hideout of the robbers. A raid was conducted and all the three robbers were held. Robbed articles were recovered from them. (IANS)