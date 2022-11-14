Basketball semis lineup finalised

Shillong, Nov 13: The quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s basketball events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 were held at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court here, on Sunday.

Nagaland and Mizoram are the only two states to have both their men’s and women’s teams reach the last-four stage.

In the women’s category, Nagaland defeated Arunachal Pradesh 40-32 before hosts Meghalaya registered a 68-23 win against Assam. Mizoram edged Manipur 60 points to 55 before Sikkim ran riot against Tripura 87-12.

The men’s quarterfinals saw Mizoram defeat Sikkim 89-60 before Manipur knocked out Meghalaya 82-69. Assam then beat Arunachal 94-44, while Nagaland beat Tripura 109 points to 85.

In Monday’s semi-finals of the women’s category, Nagaland face Meghalaya at 10am while Mizoram will be up against Sikkim at 1pm.

The first men’s semi-final is between Mizoram and Manipur at 11:30am and will be followed by Assam versus Nagaland at 2:30pm.