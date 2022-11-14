Can’t carry baggage of defeat: Stokes

Melbourne, Nov 12: The shock loss to Ireland did hurt but the players moved on quickly from that ‘little blip’ to focus on the road ahead, said star England all-rounder Ben Stokes after scoring a match-winning 52 in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Stokes showed his big match prowess once again with a gritty fifty under extreme pressure to help England to their second T20 World Cup title.

He looked back on the team’s memorable campaign. “With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go,” Stokes said after the five-wicket win.

“In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them,” said Stokes.

England skipper Jos Buttler, who was made white-ball captain earlier this year, was all praise for his team which has set the benchmark in limited over cricket.

“To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years.

“It’s been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing.

“He (coach Matty Motts) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom.”

Meanwhile, Sam Curran became the first specialist bowler to win the Player of the Tournament award for taking 13 wickets in six matches. (IANS)