M’laya face Mizoram in football final

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Meghalaya and Mizoram qualified for the final of the U-21 men’s football event at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Sunday after winning their respective semi-final games.

In front of a packed crowd that spilled, Meghalaya dominated proceedings for a 3-0 victory over Manipur.

The hosts dominated Manipur from the word go as they scored through Figo Syndai (11’) and Nelson Rymbai (20’) inside the first quarter of the game.

Manipur showed resilience but could not find a way to break the Meghalaya defence. Everbrightson Mylliempdah then netted one more in the 88th minute for the win.

Earlier, Mizoram rallied from a goal down to beat Nagaland 3-1 in the first semi-final.

Pursunep thundered in a long-range strike for Nagaland in the 11th minute. However, Mizoram overcame the shock of conceding early.

Nagaland committed many fouls and paid the price when Joseph Lalvenhima was pushed in the box. He took the resulting penalty and converted it. Mizoram gained control of the match and found two more goals on either side of half time via Aron Vanlalrinchhana (39’) and Rohlupuia (51’).

Manipur and Nagaland are not out of the competition yet, as they will face off in the bronze medal match on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.