IIT-G records over 21 pc hike in pre-placements offers for 2022-23

Guwahati, Nov 14 : Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has registered an over 21 percent increase in pre-placement offers for the academic year 2022-23.

“The institute has received a total of 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) as on November 14, 2022 as against 179 offers during 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase one of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2022,” a statement issued by IIT-G on Monday said.

As it is, pre-placement offers in IIT-G have been rising in recent years with the institute recording 133 PPOs each during the academic years, 2020-21 and 2019-20.

“A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programmes and pre-placement talks arranged by the Centre for Career Development of IIT-G for the students. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent guidance by the mentors and performance of students during these sessions,” the statement said.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Abhishek Kumar, head, Centre for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “Major companies have started showing more interest in recruiting candidates through the PPO mode in the past couple of years. Besides, we have been organising webinars to help students prepare and gain insights about various fields. Along with this, we have collaborated with technical clubs to help students reach the relevant study/course material for specific profiles, resulting in an increase in the PPOs this year.”

Notably, IIT-G has witnessed a rise in the hiring trend specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPOs through internships.

As a result, the institute has received till date a highest PPO of Rs. 1.20 crore (CTC) this year as compared to Rs 56 lakh in 2021-22.

“In the ongoing academic year, sectors such as core engineering, information technology, finance and analytics accounted for most of the PPOs till date,” the statement from the institute said.

The top four companies that made the highest number of pre-placement offers this year include Microsoft (26 PPOs), Oracle (20 PPOs), JP Morgan (14 PPOs) and Samsung Research-Bangalore (10 PPOs).

