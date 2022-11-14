Landslide blocks Nongstoin-Mawkyrwat road

Nongstoin, Nov 14: The Nongstoin-Mawkyrwat road was blocked for vehicular movement due to a landslip that has occurred close to the Kynroh bridge at Mawthungkper village in West Khasi Hills District.

The bridge is along the only route that connect West and South West Khasi Hills.

The landslide occurred on Sunday due to the excavation that was carried out as part of the ongoing construction work of the Nongstoin-Wahkaji road by the Russian-based company Joint Stock.

Commuters are stranded at Kynroh as the company tries to repair the retaining wall of the existing bridge.

The project Manager of the company said that repair work was still going on and expected to be completed in the evening for light vehicles.