Publication of draft photo electoral rolls for Dadenggre sub-division

Tura, Nov 14: The Sub-Divisional Officer (Election) of Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division has issued a circular notifying the publication of the Draft Publication of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2023 to all the three assembly segments in the sub-division which have been prepared in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to 1 January, 2023, as the qualifying date the copies of which are available in the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Election) for inspection

The three assembly segments in the sub-division, according to the circular are 44-Raksamgre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 49-Dadenggre (ST). The circular also said that any claim for the inclusion of a name in the roll or any objection to the inclusion of name or any objection to particulars in any entry may be lodged in the respective polling stations from 9 November to 8 December.