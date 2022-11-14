Rimpu granted bail in another case, moves closer to freedom

Tura, Nov 14: In another major move, the High Court has granted bail to Bernard Marak in another case of POCSO filed against him by West Garo Hills (WGH) police and by its extension paving the way for his ultimate release from custody.

The family today however had to file another anticipatory bail for the Tura BJP MDC over the expectation that another case where he may be indirectly involved may be filed by the state against him.

“So far we have sought and got bail in all the cases that were filed against him but there is still another case that has not been brought up till now that he may still be arrested. We have filed an anticipatory bail in the case, the hearing for which will be on Nov 16,” informed a family member.

The family member added that they were not aware if a POCSO case would be slapped but they have sought bail anyway. It apparently is a case of kidnapping where the state may have named Bernard, through his property, Rimpu Bagan.

Earlier the family through a writ petition had sought details from the state government on the number of cases pending and filed against Bernard to which the state had replied that about 28 cases were filed. None of those other than number 24 on the list were new to them.

“We are not taking chances and have filed an anticipatory bail in that case as well though we are not aware if he will be arrested in that as well,” informed another family member over phone.

Earlier the lawyer of the wife of Bernard had filed a Writ Petition seeking a list of cases filed against Bernard following the state had mentioned close to 30 cases. However, of the one case that has still lingered, the family stated that they were not aware of whether Bernard would be arrested or not and so have filed an anticipatory bail in the Tura Court where the case will be heard.

Meanwhile the solicitor for Bernard, senior counsel Angshuman Bora, informed that they were working to ensure the release of Rimpu in the next day or two.

Bora, the legal counsel for the MDC was confident that the MDC would be able to walk free in a day or two.

The case in which Rimpu was given bail related to another case of alleged sexual abuse that took place with a 3 year old in the now infamous ‘Rimpu Bagan’.

IANS