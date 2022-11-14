Assam CM launches Mission Basundhara 2.0

Guwahati, Nov 14: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched Mission Basundhara 2.0 under which eight land-related services would be provided to people in the digital mode.

The new services under the Mission are settlement of government khas and ceiling surplus land, conferring ownership rights to occupancy tenants, settlement of transferred annual patta land, settlement of village grazing reserve and professional grazing reserve, settlement of land for indigenous special cultivators, settlement of hereditary land of tribal communities, composite land transfer service and online payment of land revenue.

Apart from formal launch of the services under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the chief minister also launched the National Generic Documents Registration System (NGDRS) and e-stamping facilities in the state.

NGDRS will be initially implemented in Kamrup and Darrang districts.

“Mission Basundhara 2.0 is for the indigenous people and is based on self-certification, which will state that the claimant has been residing on the land for the last three generations,” the chief minister said at the launch here.

“Through Mission Basundhara-1, issues of people which were pending resolution at the offices of the circle officers were sought to be resolved. Mission Basundhara-1 was able to provide relief and benefits to more than six lakh people,” Sarma said.

A total of eight lakh applications were received during the operation of Mission Basundhara-1.

He also termed Mission Basundhara-1 as one of the major success stories in public service delivery in the state.

“Widespread appreciation received for Mission Basundhara-1 motivated the government to opt for Mission Basundhara 2.0,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further stated that lack of legal documentation over land holdings creates insecurity among those settled on a piece of land. Further, such people are susceptible and vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous elements,” he said.

“Moreover, lack of legal documentation over land-holdings is a source of numerous socio-economic miseries of the vulnerable sections of the society,” the chief minister stated.

He expressed hope Mission Basundhara 2.0 would be able to resolve vexed issues related to land-holdings and ownership and provide relief to people.

