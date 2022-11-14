Umroi MLA takes stock of Dwarksuid bridge condition

Nongpoh, Nov 14: The local legislator of Umroi constituency, George B Lyngdoh on Monday conducted inspection of the Dwarksuid Bridge, a day after it was reported that the sidewall of the bridge had collapsed thereby posing a great threat to the commuters.

The inspection was conducted in presence of the Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Shillong, Anand Singh Chouhan, Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in charge Highway, Ezekiel Lyngdoh, Executive Engineer PWD Umsning Division, Rymphang Kharkongor, headmen from adjoining villages and other officials.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Umroi MLA, George B Lyngdoh said that the inspection was conducted as he is concerned on the safety of the commuters plying over the bridge as it might collapse at any point of time.

Lyngdoh also said that as found out during the inspection, the bridge is no longer safe for commuters while adding that the matter including the main bridge at Umiam was raised with the government four years back before the construction of the Bailey Bridge. However, the government did not take the matter seriously and High Court of Meghalaya had to intervene in the matter later.

He also informed that the matters pertaining to the Dwarksuid Bridge as well as the Umiam Bridge were also been raised in the floor of the Assembly as these bridges serve not only the people of the state but the whole North Eastern Region.

He also stated that had the government taken serious steps on the matter, to rebuild and reconstruct the Dwarksuid Bridge in these four year periods instead of constructing the Bailey bridge, the matter could have been solved in the greater the interest of the public.

Lyngdoh stated that the construction of the Bailey Bridge at Dwarksuid was just a waste of public money as it had been witnessed from time to time that the bridge showed signs of wear and tear and required repairing every frequently and now it has been fully closed and no longer in use.

He lamented that if the main Umiam Bridge as well as the Dwarksuid Bridge collapsed, it would have a severe impact on the people of the state, stating that the price of essential commodities would rise, thereby affecting the people at large.

Meanwhile, the Project Director of the NHAI, Anand Singh Chouhan informed that the capacity of the bridge is only for vehicles below 10 MT and that the work for construction of the retaining wall of the bridge would take another 5 to 7 days to complete.

Chouhan also informed that the construction of the new bridge would take another six months to complete and that the NHAI are taking steps to ensure that it could be completed at the earliest possible.

On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District in an order issued on Monday under section 144 CrPC prohibits movement of vehicles beyond 30 MT as the ongoing construction of the new bridge at Dwarksuid has weakened the guard wall of the bridge and put the bridge at risk and it might put the life of the general public in jeopardy.

The order is contradicting with the statement of the Project Director of NHAI who stated that the bridge could support load of vehicles with maximum 10 MT in weight.