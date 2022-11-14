What ails NEIGRIHMS

Editor,

NEIGRIHMS has been set up as a super specialty institute of excellence, and true to that name, it has been a boon to the people of North East India, especially the poor and less privileged sections of society, who cannot afford to go for treatment outside the region. Moreover, even patients from outside the North East come to NEIGRIHMS for treatment. Under the present Director, it seems NEIGRIHMS is again moving in a dynamic and positive direction.

But, the progress of NEIGRIHMS has always been hampered by slow pace of recruitments in various departments. Case in point, the various posts such as Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant (Forensic Medicine), Technical Assistants, Pharmacist, Dark Room Assistant, Junior Engineer, Occupational Therapist,Physiotherapist, Storekeeper, Junior Perfusionists, Lower Division Clerk, Laundry Mechanic, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Junior Medical Officer, Dental Officer, Medical Physicist, which have been advertised before February 2022 and/or eligibility lists have been published, but no examinations have been conducted for the posts till date, even when DoPT has given specific instructions as per letter F.No.0020 Misc-14017/15/2015-Estt. (RR) dated 11.01.2016 regarding time limit for completion of the recruitment process which is mentioned to be within six months from the date of advertisement. Such slow pace of recruitment process affects both the Institute’s development and the youth who are eligible to apply for the various posts. This delay may deny the opportunity to fresh candidates who become eligible during that period, while creating an atmosphere of uncertainty for candidates who have applied.

To add to that, there are also various posts that are available on direct recruitment such as 1 (one) post of AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer) and 2 (Two) posts of JAO (Junior Accounts Officer) which have been notified in the Gazette of India, as published in Institute’s website but have not been advertised by the Institute till date. This delay does not only affect the eligible youth but also limits manpower availability urgently required to cater to the needs of the people and the administration.

NEIGRIHMS should not stoop to the level of the work culture of various state departments where the recruitment process takes more than a year to complete even after the advertisement of posts.

The present administration should take urgent steps to expedite the recruitment process, to complete all recruitment for the advertised posts within the timeline issued by DoPT, and also, to open up the recruitment process in respect of various sanctioned/available posts, which will only further strengthen the Institute in meeting the needs of the public and so that the eligible youth can apply for the various posts, failing which, it may hamper the prestige of the Institute as it will reflect poorly on the Administration and also lead to stagnation of the Institute’s development, relative to other Institutes of excellence in the country.

Yours etc.,

Batkupar Jitem,

Via email

Demonetisation and its impact

Editor,

Apropos of the editorial “Notes ban and after” The Shillong Times 11th November 2022 was interesting reading. Those who defend demonetization say there is growth in the digital economy, tax revenues including GST, less cash transactions, etc. There is no doubt that the digital economy grew. But so did cash transactions which are today higher than during pre- demonetization. What is worrying is the surge of counterfeit currency – a key objective of demonetization was to stamp out fake currency. The government trumpets the surge in GST but a soaring Goods and Services Tax does not point to a vibrant economy, because the money has not been used for creation of assets but for doles and freebies. The celebration of the 6th Anniversary of demonetization is misplaced because it was introduced to invoke awe and fear. The Government of India has to be mindful of not collecting more money from the people till they have been able to earn more. Hence the editor rightly stated that “the very purpose of demonetization stands defeated.” The adverse impact of demonetization persists. The whole exercise of demonetization ended up like a farce. Anything done at midnight is the work of Rawan. Arun Kumar Professor, Institute of Social Science very rationally put it “Demonetization adversely impacted those who have nothing to do with black income generation, while those generating black incomes benefitted. Similarly, while the black economy weakens democracy, the current selective campaign against incomes of the opposition leaders is weakening it far more. These are the unintended consequences of our fight against the ‘Black Economy’, and must be avoided.”

Yours etc.

Gordon Wahlang,

Via email

Down with the VIP culture

Editor,

We have all seen some strange vehicles coming out of nowhere, blowing their sirens and passing through the middle of a congested road amidst heavy traffic jams across the city. As a student who walks to school daily and a joyful pedestrian, I am curious about the loud siren. I thought it could be an ambulance in a rush or any emergency vehicles but no, it is a pilot gypsy with armed personnel in it with their red flags waving out of the window’s car, followed by luxurious vehicles bought from OUR money !

The common man also has an equal right to use the road. Who has given certain categories of people the title VIPs which makes them demi-gods? We all know the condition of roads in Shillong city and the eternal congestion. People are rushing to their workplaces and students to schools/colleges. We are all busy people. Those VIPs are not the only busy people! Get that right! If VIPs need to reach a certain place on time they should leave their homes early like everyone else.

Surprisingly, even some vehicles without pilots or a convoy following them also use the siren merely because they are officials of ‘Govt of Meghalaya.’ The traffic police who have been trained to prostrate before these VIPs blow hard on their whistles signalling to us civilians to make way for these “public servants.” And this when the vehicles are packed with family members of VIPs. I don’t think the concerned officers or VIPs are taking their families to their workplaces. This is extremely disgusting to say the least and it angers us the members of the public no end.

Walking in those packed footpaths and seeing these VIPs rushing through so easily right through the middle of the road, I wondered what would happen if we as students too would have the licence to blow our own sirens and make our way through a traffic jam. I wish that the next Government in 2023 abolishes this VIP culture. This must be an election agenda. VIPs must go through the same pain as other citizens because the “servants of the people” cannot be above the people. To be honest, we citizens are very frustrated and angry. We also find it hard to understand why the VIPs are always in a rush. I ask the Government to make public as to who are the people in the state who are considered as VIPs and how many of them are there. Do we really need these VIPs? What have they done for the people who they are supposed to serve?

Yours etc.,

Aiban B Nongrum

Via email