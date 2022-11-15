Duplicity of public representatives

Editor,

I wish to bring to highlight the duplicity of our elected representatives and their behaviour and conduct towards the people of our state as the term of the Meghalaya legislative assembly comes to an end. It is ironic to watch the dual roles played by our public representatives when they frequently declare themselves as “saviours” of the system when the time arrives for them to go back to the people to submit their report cards of their 5-year performance. Of course it has never happened that an elected MLA is accountable to the people nor that the people rate their representative’s performances based on the actual work on the ground.

Recently the East Shillong MLA who is also the chairperson of the assembly committee on women’s empowerment has been making statements on atrocities against women. In matrilineal Meghalaya women are supposed to be treated better than elsewhere but it is not so. This can be corroborated from the news item, “Assembly committee concerned over rising crime against women in the state” (Oct 3, 2022) where she commented as a member of the Committee with regards to the gruesome murder of a 19 year old girl, allegedly by her husband that took place at Iewmawlong in Ri-bhoi district. She states, “Something is not going right and I think after elections I would like to see communities and societies around us contributing to the safety of women.” She also, “stressed on the need to have an action plan and make it operational at the earliest.” The question is why has she to wait until after the election to act on a matter as heinous as this? And what has she been doing as a three-term MLA?

The lady MLA also raised her concern on the murder of two infants in Nongrah and showed keen interest in the case. Why? Perhaps it’s because her sister is supposedly contesting the 21 Nongthymmai seat from the NPP. Strangely the same representative is silent when contractual teachers were fired with tear gas by the police in the recently concluded agitation in which mostly women and children were affected.

Another instance of duplicity can be seen from the write ups that appeared in this newspaper on the problems faced by the constituents of East Shillong. Water scarcity has been the number one issue for the people of Laitumkhrah and adjoining areas for the last several years. The incumbent MLA had also held the portfolio of Urban Affairs and the Shillong Municipality was under her command but the water issue was never addressed. Surprisingly she seems to be raising this concern only now when elections are just round the corner.

A citizen had also flagged in these columns on the manner in which pipes are laid via drains and when the pipes leak the contaminated drain water enters the pipes that takes water to people’s home. The representative was also seen carrying a bottle of turbid water in the autumn session of the Assembly last year just to placate the electorate that she is taking up the issue. Another issue that is bewildering for the constituents of East Shillong and Malki in particular is the water scarcity. From time immemorial Malki is blessed with it’s own source of fresh and clean drinking water from the catchment areas of Ing Um from the source of Wah Risa constructed during the British Raj. This reservoir supplied water to the entire Shillong town in the past. Sadly the constituents of Malki are now facing water shortage on a daily basis, and the fresh and clean water they once enjoyed has now been diverted to God knows where. Now the people of Malki consume water supplied by the GSWSS from Mawphlang which is turbid and oily.

As a representative the lady is also amongst the least performing. Every now and again she only raises concerns but has never come forward to address those issues as a public representative. If an MLA only raises concerns then who will actually address and resolve those issues?

In the first half of 2021, when commercial vehicles were off the road to strike on fuel price hike, the same representative was spotted walking from home towards the old Assembly building to attend the business advisory committee meeting as a mark of solidarity with the agitating cabbies. But she never took up the cause of the failed STPS buses that are now dumped as junk in various parts of the city. It was because of poor management during her tenure as the Urban Affairs Minister that the SPTS venture failed miserably and now people are deprived of affordable means of transport due to lack of efficient public transportation system. If the MLA/Minister had been effective such failures could have been avoided.

Another failure on her part is to address the ongoing chaotic traffic congestion in her constituency which is an educational hub. The traffic jam also affects the livelihood of cabbies where instead of getting ten trips a day they would have to settle for five. Where is the outcry? Where is the action plan for this issue? And lastly, lets remind ourselves of the infamous education scam that she remains charge-sheeted for by the CBI court that has ruined the careers of many aspiring teachers and loss of jobs to those who were termed as tainted. We barely hear her raising concerns on the rise of unemployed youths in the state; the lack of job creation by the state even as a minister in the previous Congress-led Government or now as a suspended legislator of the grand old party.

Lastly, coming back to the Congress Party it is amusing to see this suspended member’s latest criticism on the recently held Congress Presidential election. What interest does she have on the internal affairs of a Party she had back- stabbed purely for political gains? Her audacity to bite the hand that fed her reveals her ruthless and self-centred nature but what can we expect from a representative who takes cheap shots for mere publicity stunts? It will be worth watching her next move in jumping ship to seek greener pastures for herself while the constituency as a whole will be left in the doldrums as usual.

It is therefore up to the wisdom of the voters to keep a watch on such duplicitous elected public representatives as they do not do what they speak and speak what they do not intend to do.

Your’s etc.,

Nikkita Sawian,

Via email

Flouting of rules by two wheeler riders

Editor,

What is the purpose of education? Is it just for brandishing degrees and certificates? On the recent opening ceremony of the North East Olympics, it was bizarre for visitors to witness people riding two wheelers without adhering to the laid down rules in the campus of North Eastern Hill University, Shillong. One police official posted there to ensure smooth movement of traffic for the event said, “I am shocked to find these university students driving two-wheelers without wearing helmets. We feel disrespected when we witness such acts from educated people.” Sadly, this practice of not wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers in the university campus has been going on for a long time and is unchecked by the competent authorities. To make matters worse, sometimes more than two persons are seen riding on a two-wheeler causing danger to themselves and other pedestrians inside the campus. I appeal to the concerned authorities to clamp down on such flouting of traffic rules before any mishaps occur.

Yours etc.,

Earningstone R Sangma,

Garo Union Sec School Compound,

Shillong-1.