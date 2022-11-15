Ajima selected for Women’s Challenger tourney

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 14: In another huge step up for Meghalaya cricket, Ajima Sangma has been selected for India C in the Women’s Challenger Tournament, a BCCI mixed tournament.

The fast bowler has regularly featured in the senior Meghalaya women’s team, having risen through the ranks in district-level and age-group tournaments.

“Her being selected in the Indian Team C is, by itself, a great achievement and an inspiration to others as hard work pays. It will definitely push our other girls harder to take the game to new heights. This is a historic landmark for women’s cricket in the state,” Meghalaya Cricket Association honorary secretary Gideon Kharkongor said on Monday.

The tournament could well be the stepping stone to Ajima reaching the Indian women’s national team. Meanwhile, it was also announced that Saranya RS will be one of the Team C officials.