Gold bars seized, 2 arrested by Ri Bhoi police

Nongpoh, November 15: Acting on a tip-off, Ri Bhoi Police on Tuesday morning arrested two persons hailing from Lad Rymbai in connection with illegal smuggling of gold bars during a checking on the Highway at Byrnihat.

Based on the intelligence input, police conducted a naka checking at Byrnihat and at around 10 am. One vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EJ 6407 was stopped and during search of the vehicle, 20 gold bars worth crores of Rupees were seized.

In this connection, the police arrested two persons identified as Abdullah Hussain and Sanborlang Khaiong. A case has been filed and the investigation is going on to arrest other persons involved in this connection.

The SP Informed that as the case is under investigation, they could not divulge further information. Police did not even allow media persons to record video or click photos of the gold bars seized citing that the matter was under investigation.