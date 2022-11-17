Clarification from William Carey University

Editor,

Apropos of the news item “Meghalaya link in fake degree, certificate racket” (ST November 13, 2022), the William Carey University, Meghalaya wishes to draw the attention of all concerned that the University since long has been fighting tooth and nail to protect the brand value and goodwill of the William Carey University community against such vicious attacks made by unknown unscrupulous persons with criminal bent of mind

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, the University makes it very clear that no employee of the University is involved in any such despicable practices that not only jeopardizes the future of students and scholars but also puts in line the prestige and hard-earned goodwill of the University. After the publication of the said news item, the University, upon being called by the Meghalaya Private Universities Regulatory Board, has explained with clarity the various actions taken to maintain transparency and our unyielding approach in such matters. Regardless of the fact that the University website since long has listed the names of all genuine students, deceitful people are indulging in forgery and malpractices in the name of the University and there continues a selective witch hunt. Therefore, proper investigations shall bring the matter to its logical conclusions as such raids are being made by law enforcement agencies of various states at various locations in the country now to bust these heinous rackets carried out by devious individuals in the name of various Universities.

Despite our best of our efforts to hold forth, to keep such undesirable, unscrupulous, people with criminal intent of mind at bay, such news items, choice of words, pending investigations is damning Making wild allegations and false claims and spinning baseless stories without being held accountable comes easy to the dodgy and unprincipled; these are dishonest and crooked persons out to make a quick buck at the cost of educational institutions. Lists of genuine students of the University have long been uploaded in the University website for the members of the public to check and verify. Despite that, unscrupulous and dangerous elements of the society act in such a futile manner. These are conspiracies hatched with malicious and mischievous intent and proper and thorough investigations are the urgent need of the hour. These despicable incidents temporarily affect the morale of our employees, students and scholars who are the stakeholders of this prestigious university. However with resilience we stand together with our head held high without any remorse as we continue with our duties honestly at the University which is a part of our life and soul as William Carey University is committed to a transparent education system,

Dr. PGJ Richard

Registrar

William Carey University

Meghalaya

The enigma called India

A few days ago Mr S Jaishanker, the External Affairs Minister of India was in Moscow confabulating with his Russian counterpart Sergev Lavarov. Ostensibly the talks were on economic and political issues but not strangely enough it centered more on the supply of and purchase by India of Russian crude oil, at ridiculously low prices, curiously at a time when severe Western sanctions were being imposed on Russia and purchase of Russian oil being one of the foremost items in the above sanction list. Countries who dare to defy are sternly glared at by NATO and it is nothing rare for such countries to have their knuckles rapped by an irate US. Yet here we have a I-don’t- have – a -care- in – the- world – India merrily cocking a snook at the World’s super power. Of course it’s a different matter as to how India intends to transport the purchased crude; if it has the tankers; if other nations are willing to lease us theirs or if the rest of the World see it as a rotten deal. This is a glitch that needs to be looked at closely

Then again there is another US sanctioned country that India is friendly with and that is Iran. The US would love to see all countries keep their distance from Iran but here again India is openly defying the US. To many , keeping in mind the might of the US; its ability to help India in case of problems with China : its support for India’s entry as a permanent member of the Security Council, it would seem that annoying the US might be a foreign policy blunder but lets not forget that a country’s policy, foreign or domestic, is usually run by its national interest. Here too the national interest of India dictates that it must have a route (overland, by air or by sea) to Afghanistan for more diplomatic, economic and cultural relations with that country purely for its own security reasons. The US understands this and it has its own security problems in search of a neutral country that can counter Pakistan and Chinese influence in that landlocked yet strategic country. It is something of overriding importance for US security itself. The national security concerns of the two countries merge. Hence we see the positive way India is involved in the development of Chabahar port to enable it a route to Afghanistan and the Nelson’s eye with which the US is watching such developments.

It is however in the Indo-Pacific theatre that the most bewildering foreign policy tactics practiced by India is most apparent. With the threat of a hostile China looming largely on our land border in the North and an aggressive Chinese naval patrolling in our own backyard, the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal, India at first tried its best to get as many neighbouring nations as possible to befriend it. Thus we had the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) followed closely by high level and highly publicised naval exercises with countries like the US, Japan, France etc. Then suddenly these defense posturing by India in the Indo Pacific slacked off. Today there is scarcely a leaf blowing in this direction except for other defense pacts like the AUKUS and Japan –Australia but without India. So what’s going on in the Indo Pacific and in the Indian Ocean? India it seems has been blowing hot and cold in the region. Things have suddenly become cold down there or is it the Andamans and their proximity to the Malacca Straits that makes India believe it has an edge over China in that respect? Anyway the Enigma called India is making those with an interest in the region quite busy watching things develop.

Toki Blah,

