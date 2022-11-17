Manipur tops NEOG for second consecutive time

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Medals were won, obstacles were overcome and friends were made over the course of seven days, with the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 concluding in Shillong on Wednesday, with a memorable closing ceremony.

Manipur were named the Overall Champions, defending their crown from NEOG 2018 with 88 gold, 75 silver and 77 bronze medals, with Assam in second place (79G, 61S, 63B).

They faced a strong challenge up to the final day, but Arunachal Pradesh kept third place with 39 gold, 36 silver and 37 bronze.

Hosts Meghalaya, however, were standout performers this year, rising from sixth place in 2018 to fourth this year. Four years ago, the state won just 3 gold medals but today finished the Games with 36 gold, along with 35 silver and 78 bronze.

Dignitaries at the closing ceremony included the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, chairman of the Meghalaya State Planning Board Abdus Saleh, MLA Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang, Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang, Commissioner and Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr Vijay Kumar D, Director General of Meghalaya Police Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi, and secretary general of the North East Olympic Association John F Kharshiing.

“I congratulate each and every one of you,” Sangma told the gathered athletes. “These North East Olympic Games have not only raised the bar in terms of infrastructure and arrangements but the performances of our athletes have been out of this world…That is the most satisfying thing about these Games and I am proud to see the level of talent we have in the North East. I am also proud to be able to hold Games at a level that is comparable to anywhere else in the country. This was only possible because everyone worked as a team. These Games have proven that if you work as a team and dedicate yourself then nothing is impossible.”

The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, meanwhile, said that “Meghalaya is on the move with more sports mega events in the coming years.” He also congratulated the top three states and praised the Meghalaya contingent, especially the athletics team, which topped their discipline.

Meghalaya State Olympic Association general secretary Finely Pariat, said, “I congratulate everybody on putting on a great show and matching Gujarat who held the National Games,” he added. Speaking on the growth of sports in Meghalaya, he added, “The seed has been sown by the government and we shall nurture it. No doubt. with the talent we have in our state, we will see national and international champions in the near future.”

The closing ceremony featured a number of young musical acts such as Ahlyna, Gracel Ropmay, Banjop, Lamphang Syiemlieh and closed with a stunning display of fireworks and concert that continued well into the evening, to the enjoyment of the thousands of athletes who did not let the previous week’s exhausting performances get in their way of dancing.