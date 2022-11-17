Sikkim bag gold in basketball

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 15: Sikkim won their first gold medal of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 after defeating hosts Meghalaya in the final of the women’s basketball event at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court here, on Wednesday.

Sikkim took the final 86 points to Meghalaya’s 67 in a thrilling game that took place in front of a large crowd of home fans.

Meanwhile, in the earlier men’s final, Assam forfeited the title match as Mizoram were leading.

Mizoram were thus awarded the gold medal, while Nagaland, who had beaten Manipur in the third place playoff 80-68 in the morning, were elevated to silver and Manipur took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Mizoram clinched the women’s bronze medal after defeating Nagaland 63-55.

The chief guest on the occasion of the women’s final and subsequent prize distribution ceremony was the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, who presented the men’s and women’s champion teams with their trophies.