My arrest to impact upcoming elections in my favour: Bernard

Tura, Nov 17: BJP leader and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, who was just released from custody is confident that his recent arrest will have a huge impact in the upcoming Assembly elections to be held early next year and that people will vote for change to topple the ruling NPP-led MDA government.

Terming his arrest as illegal and concocted by the NPP during an interview by media persons in Tura on Thursday, the Tura MDC said that the incident would be an advantage for him in the elections as the people have realized what the ruling dispensation is capable of doing.

“It is going to be very interesting because earlier people voted for leaders with high expectation of bringing change to the society. This time, it is going to be very different because of one thing in particular. My illegal arrest will make an impact in the upcoming election and give me the advantage. Because people have realized that things can go down to that level politically,” Bernard said.

Reminding that he was already able to win the MDC elections, the Tura MDC also exuded confidence that despite Chief Minister Conrad Sangma contesting from South Tura and Sitting MLA Thomas A Sangma from North Tura, the people would vote for change and choose the BJP.

Bernard also informed that the party’s main focus for the upcoming election would be towards ending corruption and upliftment of the general masses.

“We want to bring change and end corruption. BJP has always been against corruption and our campaign will be based on that only because we have been victimized, our people have been victimized on account of corruption. Our main focus will be to end corruption and for the upliftment of the people,” he said.

To a question on who was responsible for his illegal arrest, Bernard said, “I do not need to name anyone but those from the government who feel threatened that they will be ousted in the election, they are the ones who are behind it”.