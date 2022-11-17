NEHU faculty selected for prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship

Tura, Nov 17: Bringing pride to the university, Dr. Namrata Pathak, an Assistant Professor, Department of English, NEHU, Tura Campus has been selected for the prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship at SOAS- South Asia Institute, University of London.

According to British Council, “Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) enables early to mid-career practitioners to develop their knowledge, skills and experience via the fellowships and scholarships. These grants are extremely competitive and only a handful of candidates are awarded scholarships each year”.

The fellowship is provided to an Indian academic, writer or translator between the age group of 25-45 years. These fellowships enable academics (historians and social scientists) as well as writers and translators to spend around three months, at a specified host university in the UK.

“Her proposal has been selected from a very competitive field for the unique research angle and potential for excellence in the area of performance studies”, stated the intimation from the Selection Committee.

During the fellowship term of three months between January to May, 2023, Dr. Pathak will focus on her own research work besides taking part in the university life of SOAS, University of London. Fellows (and artists) are expected to contribute to the life of the host institution by giving lectures or leading a seminar presenting their own research or writing.

Besides many writing credits in national and international journals, magazines and other sources, she has published five books. Her debut collection of poems, That’s How Mirai Eats a Pomegranate published by the famous independent publishing house, Red River in 2018 was well-received in the creative circles of North-East India. Dr. Pathak’s recent publications are Indira Goswami: Margins and Beyond which is a part of the Writer in Context Series by Routledge, UK and South East Asia, 2022 and A Reader on Arun Sarma which is going to be published by Sahitya Akademi towards the fag end of 2022.