Will Bernard’s release impact BJP’s chances in Garo Hills

Tura, Nov 18: After spending close to 4 months incarcerated in the Tura jail over various cases filed by him by the West Garo Hills (WGH) police, Bernard Marak (Rimpu) finally got bail in all cases against him. His release, which was expected, has suddenly led to questions on the impact it could have on the upcoming elections in the Garo Hills region. Let’s discuss.

The BJP has, at least in the state of Meghalaya always been seen as an underdog despite its impact in the rest of the country. However, despite the tag, post-election, as has been seen on numerous occasions, it becomes the major force behind which the other parties rally. However, this time around, while the party still has acres to cover, it is better placed than it was the last time. Bernard’s release has given it a further impetus for the coming election.

A note in point is the fact that at least 3 senior leaders from other parties, including MDC Dhormonath Sangma and two current NPP leaders, were supposed to meet senior leaders of the party to make an announcement of their joining, just 2 days ago. However, once news that the Tura MDC could be released, led to the cancellation of the program so that the party could meet on election lines. Their joining could wait a few days.

Another interesting fact that has come out just yesterday is the resignation of two stoic former NPP MDCs from the party with an announcement that they intended to join the BJP and contest the upcoming elections from the saffron party. These two MDCs, former CEM of GHADC, Dipul Marak and former EM, Sukharam Sangma, have been with the NPP since it was formed by late PA Sangma. Their sudden departure and joining the BJP ranks will definitely bolster the chances of the party as well as increase vote share.

Bernard himself felt that the party now has a realistic chance in at least 7 constituencies, namely, South and North Tura, Dalu, Selsella, Raksamgre, Mahendraganj (where his younger brother Tinku Marak is contesting) and Bajengdoba.

A ground analysis showed that the BJP is a strong contender in at least 3 seats from Garo Hills for now, South Tura, Dalu and Raksamgre (from where the current NPP legislator is likely to contest on a BJP ticket).

Bernard’s release could also become ominous for the ruling NPP as the BJP leader has been extremely vocal on all matters under the sun in Garo Hills.

“There are several issues that we will take up with proof of wrongdoing by the Conrad Sangma led MDA government. Our party has zero tolerance for corruption and we will not spare those behind it. My arbitrary arrest has been percolated by vindictive politics and we will expose them all in the coming months. There is no rest for us,” said Marak during a chat yesterday, without naming the person (s) behind.

There is however no need for much speculation as Marak had earlier named CM, Conrad Sangma as the man behind the scenes in the attempt to malign him as he was proving too strong for the CM to handle in the run up to the polls in 2023.

Marak contended that he had never been witness to what he called low, dirty politics played against him in the state of Meghalaya.

“This has been a new low but an experience of learning for me. I have met with people in jail and conversed with those in jail. It has given me an insight into what is wrong in our society and given me more zeal to help those who need me,” reminisced Marak.

Marak has been extremely vocal on several burning issues including the Tura beautification project, the sale of B-Mahal lands by the GHADC as well as issues of alleged corruption in central projects by the current government. His vociferousness had not only become a pain for the MDA but also a boost to the BJP in the state.

It is of no wonder that despite him being arrested, the entire BJP apparatus stood behind him even going to the extent of announcing him as the candidate for the South Tura seat. A recent visit by a central BJP team was completed only with a visit to the family of Bernard to show their support for the incarcerated BJP leader – showing how important Bernard was to their chances of government formation in the coming months.

In his own constituency, Marak is currently in a pitched battle with CM Conrad Sangma and upcoming contender, Richard Marak of the AITC. The three way battle could see more dirty linen washed in public in the coming months, something that many await in the state with bated breath. All three contenders not only have different pockets of support in the constituency but a popular base from which to garner more. The one that will prevail could be decided on who cuts whose votes.

