Congress will back to power: Pala

Mawkyrwat, Nov 19: The President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and MP Lok Sabha from Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, Vincent H. Pala today claimed that the Congress party would come back to power and form the government in the 2023 general election in the state.

Pala made the statement today at the meeting organized by the Ranikor Block Congress Committee (RBCC) at Rangthong village, South West Khasi Hills district to felicitate the party candidate from Ranikor Constituency, Victorealness Syiemlieh who was recently awarded with the National Florence Nightingale Award for Nurses, 2021 and received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking at the meeting, Pala admitted that after the MLAs left the party to join the Trinamool Congress, there was some despair in which they felt some weakness within the party, but later they found out that “it was only the leaders who were bought, but the supporters are still intact with the Congress”. He claimed that the Congress is doing well in Garo Hills as well as in Khasi Hills in the next election.

Pala also declared that Victorealness Syiemlieh, a retired nurse from Rangthong village would be the candidate of the party in the upcoming election from Ranikor Constituency.