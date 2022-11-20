I-League: Real Kashmir defeat Rajasthan 2-0

Srinagar, Nov 19: Passion was high and the excitement grew greater with each minute as locals came out in huge numbers to support Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match against Rajasthan U FC here the first such game in the valley since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The synthetic turf at the TRC Grounds – the venue of the game – came alive after three years as football supporters filled up the stands on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

There was no dull moment in the game and the crowd loved every single minute, with the cold conditions failing to dampen their spirit.

“I am glad that our team lived up to the expectations of the huge crowd that had gathered to cheer the Snow Leopards. The enthusiasm was more because of the new local coach who is a an inspiration for the youth,” said RKFC owner Sandeep Chattoo.

With the crowd backing them to the hilt, the RKFC players kept the pressure on the visiting team throughout the game. Their defence was strong, and the attack stronger.

The team did not disappoint its supporters as it struck one past the rival team goal-keeper in the 21st minute through Moro Lamine, the 28-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, as the crowd stood on its feet.

The teams changed ends, but RKFC continued with their impressive ways. The RKFC continued to dominate the match and struck again in the 77th minute through Pulamte.

Not only did the second goal break the back of the visiting team, it sent the spectators into a state of frenzy. The cheering grew louder and the atmosphere became electric.

The acceptance of an imminent defeat could be sensed among Rajasthan players as they dropped their shoulders. When the referee signalled the end of the game, the Real Kashmir players rejoiced, and so did the crowd.(PTI)