Foreign camps approved for Neeraj &co

New Delhi, Nov 19 :The sports ministry has approved Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Loughborough University in the UK.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj, along with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha, would be training at Loughborough for 63 days and are set to leave for the UK later this week.Besides Neeraj, the government’s Mission Olympic Cell also cleared the proposals for shuttler Srikanth, wrestler Deepak Punia, and javelin thrower and Commonwealth Games medallist Annu Rani.

The approximate cost for the training of all the athletes would be around Rs 94 lakh Srikanth, along with his coach and physiotherapist will be training at Prisma Sports Club in Jakarta for 29 days. Punia will be with his physiotherapist in Michigan for 34 days, while Annu Rani will be training with her physiotherapist at Germany under coach Werner Daniels who had earlier also trained Neeraj. (IANS)