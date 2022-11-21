Neil, Aishwarya, Ayesha speak about the upcoming show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma share their perspective about love and relationship in the recently released teaser of the new show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’.

It is a story of two families and how the next generation from both of them fall in love with each other. The one minute teaser gives a glimpse of the backdrop of the show but beyond that it doesn’t introduce the characters of the show though Neil, Ayesha and Aishwarya introduce the theme of the daily soap which brings out the complexity in relationship.

Neil says: “I think it is an internal question. Many people have answered it and tried to explain it. So, it would be a kind of ‘Small Mouth, Big talk’. I am also figuring out what exactly is love. I want to sound very poetic, be it like, love is this, love is that. But I genuinely don’t know what love is. It’s a feeling, I think love is a feeling that you feel when you are secure when you are happy. Love is understanding. Love is where peace prevails.”

Ayesha adds that no one knows ‘aapki dori kiske saath bandhi hai’ (Who do you tie the knot with) and every person has a different perception about love.

“Love is too sacred for me to put into words. It’s truly much more than that and everyone has their own definition and perception of love. So it is a bit subjective and differs from person to person,” she adds.

For many love is being surrounded by your family where one can feel secure, says Aishwarya.

“Love for me has always been my safe space and love for me always means happiness, family, and a feeling of belonging.”

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is a story of three different couples. The show features Vijayendra Kumaria, Tushar Dhepla, Jatin Arora, Himanshi Parashar, Prachi Hada and Roopam Sharma in the lead roles. It will be airing from December on Star Plus.

IANS