World Watch

Constitution will be amended with consensus of all: Nepal minister

Kathmandu, Dec 15: Nepal’s Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak on Sunday said a consensus of all political parties will be ensured to amend the Constitution, a media report said. Lekhak, speaking at a press meet, stressed on the need for the Constitution amendment for strengthening the federal democratic republic, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported. “The preliminary dialogue on this issue has commenced. But the constitution amendment will not be determined by two political parties,” he said. Lekhak said that the Nepali Congress (NC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN UML), the largest parties in Parliament, had decided to form the incumbent coalition government to promote stability, prevent corruption, strengthen good governance and economic activities and accelerate the pace of development. (PTI)

Nepal authority rejects ban on choppers over Everest

Kathmandu, Dec 15: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has objected to a notice issued by the Sagarmatha National Park authorities restricting helicopters from flying over the national park for commercial purposes. “Our serious attention has been drawn to the notice issued by the national park authorities to impose total restriction on commercial helicopters from flying in the Khumbu region, the gateway to the Mount Everest, in the name of checking sound pollution and protection of environment and wildlife in the region,” the CAAN said in a statement. “The park authorities have no right to restrict flying of helicopters over the national park region as the rights to takeoff and land aircraft solely lies with the CAAN,” the statement said. The CAAN also directed all the helicopter companies to continue their operations as usual in the national park area. (PTI)

At least 11 die in Mayotte as Cyclone Chido wreaks havoc

Cape Town, Dec 15: At least 11 people have died after Cyclone Chido caused devastating damage in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, France’s Interior Ministry said Sunday. The intense tropical cyclone has now made landfall on the east coast of Africa, where aid agencies are warning of more loss of life and severe damage in northern Mozambique. The French Interior Ministry said it was proving difficult to get a precise tally of the dead and injured in Mayotte amid fears the death toll will increase. A hospital in Mayotte reported that nine people were in critical condition there and 246 others were injured. The tropical cyclone blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean, also affecting the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar. Mayotte was directly in the path of the cyclone and suffered extensive damage on Saturday, officials said. The prefect of Mayotte said it was the worst cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Saturday night after an emergency meeting in Paris that there were fears that the death toll in Mayotte “will be high” and the island had been largely devastated. (AP)