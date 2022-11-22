Lewandowski eyes 1st World Cup goal

Doha, Nov 21: As Poland’s all-time leading scorer, Robert Lewandowski is still missing something from his collection: A goal at the World Cup.

That could change on Tuesday against Mexico, Poland’s opening opponent in Group C.

A prolific scorer who moved to Barcelona after a successful stint with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has 18 goals in all competitions this season. For Poland, he’s scored 76 goals from 134 appearances.

At 34, the World Cup in Qatar may be Lewandowski’s last chance for a coveted goal in football’s biggest event.

Poland managed only two goals four years ago in Russia, from Jan Bednarek and Grzegorz Krychowiak, and the team was eliminated from the group stage with losses to Senegal and Colombia.

Poland, ranked No 26 in the world, didn’t even make the 2010 or 2014 World Cups and the team hasn’t advanced to the knockout round since 1986. Poland’s best finish was third place in West Germany in 1974 and in Spain in 1982.

Poland is coming off a 1-0 victory over Chile last week in a final warmup match before the opener against Mexico at Stadium 974.

“This is an important game for us. It’s important that we show confidence. We know Mexico play high quality football, we know their potential. We’ll fight to win and we’ll do our best,” Lewandowski said in Doha last week.

Mexico has been beset by uncertainty and injuries. Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino included Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who has been dogged by a groin injury but came off the bench in a 2-1 loss to Sweden last week. It was his first game since August.

Although there were hopes Sevilla forward Jesus Corona could recover from a fractured fibula before the World Cup, he was ultimately left off Mexico’s final roster.

Mexico has reached the quarterfinals only twice, first in 1970 and again in 1986. Mexico hosted both of those tournaments. (AP)