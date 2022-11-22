SKRS condemns killing of ‘innocent people’ at Mukroh

Nongpoh, Nov 22: The Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong (SKRS) Ri Bhoi district in a meeting held at Umsningon Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardice and barbarian act of the Assam Police at Mukroh under Laske in Block of West Jaintia Hills which has led to loss of five innocent people of state and injury to several others.

Speaking to media person, SKRS general secretary P N Sylliang demanded the state government to deploy those police personnel from Shillong city to the border areas to safeguard and protect the people of the state who were living in fear due to the frequent atrocities committed by the Assam police and the today’s incident has shock the entire people of the state.

On the internet being banned, Sylliang said that SKRS demands the government to solve the matter with the Assam counterpart as banning the internet will not solve the issue but instead it will deny the citizens of the state, specially the students who were preparing for their various examinations of their rights in this modern-age of technology.

The state government should resolve the matter with its Assam counterpart, the way other states like Mizoram, Nagaland did, and not to deprive their citizens of access to the internet as it will have affects not only the institutions, the people but most importantly the students community.

Sylliang also urged the people of the state especially the youths to remain calm and not to resort to any violence but to maintain peace and order while at the same time he also urged the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Ri Bhoi to be vigilant especially in border areas of the district so that the people living in those areas can live in peace and harmony.

On the other hand, Sylliang also informed that during the meeting today, they had also decided to felicitate the athletes of the district who have won medals in the recently concluded 2nd North East Olympic Games as well as Margaret Pathaw, who have brought laurels to the state and the country by winning Gold Medal in the World Arm wrestling Championships held in Antalya, Turkey recently. The felicitation programme will be held on December 10, Sylliang informed.

IANS