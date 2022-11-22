Tura BJP rejects Leslee as potential party candidate

Tura, Nov 22: The BJP, Tura City District Committee on Tuesday rejected former MLA John Leslee K Sangma as a potential party candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections saying that the former MLA is not an active member of the BJP nor has attended any party meeting.

“The committee is not aware of his candidature as he has never set foot in the party office. On the other hand, Bernard N Marak has never claimed to be a candidate but has worked as a karyakarta to strengthen the party and found favour with many. We expect the same from Leslee if he wants to be a leader he should be a Karyakarta first,” Wilver graham Danggo, the District General Secretary of the committee said.