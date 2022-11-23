Anguished Shraddha’s SOS to cops in 2020: ‘Aftab will kill and cut me to pieces’ (Ld) Exactly two years ago on November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar of threats from her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla and how he threatened to “kill and cut her into pieces”.

Palghar, Nov 23: Exactly two years ago on November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar of threats from her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla and how he threatened to “kill and cut her into pieces”.

The letter, which has just surfaced, was duly acknowledged by the local police, who have also said that though they had probed the matter, Shraddha later gave another letter withdrawing her (November 23, 2020) complaint, signalling an end.

In her hand-penned plea, she sounded distressed, stating that Aftab was beating her up, blackmailing her and threatening to murder her and cut her body into pieces.

Nearly two years later, Shraddha’s worst fears came true with Aftab recently getting arrested for Shraddha’s gory killing in Delhi, chopping her body into many pieces and then disposing them of in installments over several weeks, even as the case created huge sensation.

Shraddha, 25, had mentioned how she and Aftab, 26, were living together in Vijay Vihar Complex, and he had been abusing and beating her up for six months.

“Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scared and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me away,” said Shraddha.

“It has been six months he has been beating me. I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me,” said the letter.

In a revelation, Shraddha said that Aftab’s parents “are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me”.

“They also know about we living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family,” said Shraddha.

Apparently fed up, she declared that “henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere”.

The then police investigating officer had even gone to her rented house in Vasai east, where Shraddha and Aftab lived together, to conduct enquiry but she categorically said she didn’t want to pursue the matter, according to local media.

Since she had already given a letter withdrawing her previous complaint, the police said they could not force her to pursue the case or even forcibly enter her home.

