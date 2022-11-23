Assam to prepare SOPs for home, forest depts

Guwahati, Nov 23: The Assam Cabinet has directed the state home and forest departments to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian population, especially in sensitive areas such as the inter-state border.

In this regard, the Cabinet, which in a departure from the past met in New Delhi on Wednesday, decided to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) restraining the use of lethal weapons by police and forest personnel in a bid to prevent Mukroh-like incidents in future.

“Police will restrain the use of lethal weapons while dealing with the civilian population. SOPs for police as well as forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such a situation,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“All police station in-charges will be properly sensitised in such matters,” Sarma said.

The state Cabinet further decided to hand over the police-related investigation of the Mukroh incident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“In a Cabinet meeting today, we expressed deep concern and condolences at the death of six persons and injuries caused to several others in an unfortunate police-civilian conflict situation near Mokoilum market in West Karbi Anglong,” the chief minister said in a tweet later.

“We decided to request Justice Rumi Phukan, retired Judge of Gauhati High Court, to conduct a judicial probe into the facts and circumstances that led to the incident and conclude the enquiry within 60 days,” he added.