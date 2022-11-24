Dairy trader’s death: Cash reward for info on assailants

Guwahati, Nov 24: The city police here have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for providing information that can help track the bike borne assailants who shot and killed Ranjit Bora, a distributor of Purabi Dairy, in broad daylight at Panjabari last Monday.

“Guwahati Police announces a Rs 2 lakh reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderers of Ranjit Bora, who was shot dead on November 21 at Panjabari. Information can be shared on WhatsApp 6026901247. The informant’s identify will be kept secret,” read a tweet by Guwahati Police.

A distributor of products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, since 2010, Bora had parked his vehicle near a private bank to deposit money collected from the previous day, when the miscreants fired at him in the neck from point blank range.

The gunmen, who were wearing helmets and riding on a motorcycle without a number plate, thereafter decamped with about Rs 2.50 lakh cash that Bora had carried for depositing in the bank.

The grievously injured Bora was taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead.

Commissioner of police, Guwahati, Harmeet Singh had informed mediapersons at the incident site that police have initiated a preliminary investigation and that leads were gathered to trace the assailants.

Meanwhile, police are reported to have picked up two persons for questioning.