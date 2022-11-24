NEHU appeals to be allowed to function  

Tura, Nov 24: The authorities of NEHU, Tura Campus have made an appeal to all stakeholders including civil societies and the district administration to allow it to function without any disturbance in view of the university being in the peak examination session.

The appeal came following a meeting held on November 22 after certain protesting groups threatened to shut it down should their demands addressed to the Vice Chancellor remain unfulfilled within 3 days.

“We are making this request as the campus is in peak examination session with both UG and PG exams back-to-back along with ongoing admission procedure to departments and hostels underway. In this critical juncture of taking on the onus of education as the Apex body for the whole of Garo hills, with thousands and thousands of students enrolled in affiliated colleges whose educational career hang in balance dependent upon the critical role played by NEHU,” NEHU Campus in-charge, Prof Sujata Gurudev informed adding, the teaching and non-teaching staff are in one voice on the matter.