HITO to hold ‘peaceful’ march in Shillong to protest Mukroh killings

Shillong, Nov 24: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Council (HITO) will be holding a ‘peaceful’ procession from Madan Iewrynghep, Fire Brigade to Assam House, Dhankheti on Saturday at 3pm to condemn and protest the indiscriminate firing by the Assam police and Forest Fuards at Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills which led to the death of five innocent people on Tuesday morning.

HITO will be organizing a candlelight vigil at Assam House after the peaceful procession.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, HITO president, Donbok Dkhar informed that they will also announce a series of agitations on this day.