Suspension of mobile internet in 7 Meghalaya districts extended till 10-30 am on Saturday

Shillong, Nov 24: The suspension of mobile internet/data services in seven districts of Meghalaya has been extended till 10-30 am on Saturday, according to a senior official. An official notification will be issued shortly.

In the wake of Tuesday wee hours firing incident at Mukroh village on Meghalaya-Assam boundary in which six lives were lost, Meghalaya government had imposed temporary suspension of mobile internet/data services as a precautionary measure for 48 hours from 10.30 am of Tuesday in the districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and Eastern West Khasi Hills.