Sporadic violence breaks out in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 24: Sporadic violence broke out in the city this evening as soon as the crowd started dispersing after holding the candle light vigil at the Shillong Civil Hospital junction in the wake of death of six persons in Assam Police firing at Mukroh village on Tuesday last.

Four civilians were assaulted and 3 police womenl manhandled who received minor injuries. One of the injured civilians was taken to a city hospital.

During the melee, one police-requisitioned bus and a police Gypsy were vandalised. Attempts were also made to torch a police-requisitioned bus.

A traffic booth in Shillong Civil Hospital was vandalised while attempts were also made to torch the advertisement banners in the Civil Hospital area.

Police said that the incident happened when the crowd was dispersing. People were assaulted, stones pelted and petrol bombs lobbed on police personnel who were diverting vehicles towards the road to Pine Mount.

According to police, they had to fire tear gas shells to drive away the violent crowd from coming towards Barik Point.