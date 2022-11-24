No shortage of fuels in EKH: DC

Shillong, Nov 24: In view of rumours of shortage of petrol and diesel in the state, which has led to long queues at various fuel outlets, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills (EKH), Isawanda Laloo on Thursday said there was no shortage of petrol or diesel in the district at present.

She further stated that the concerns expressed by oil companies/distributors/tanker drivers from outside the state are being addressed to ensure that petroleum fuels supplies reach the district and the public do not suffer.