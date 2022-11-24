Traders want duration of Expo 2022 shortened

Tura, Nov 24: The Tura Traders’ Union (TTU) has petitioned the West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner to shorten the duration of the upcoming Trade Fair/Leo Expo, 2022 set to begin from November 25 to December 12 pointing out that the same would affect their business during the peak season.

The union, in its complaint, reminded that local traders both big and small are already being affected since the availability of online business services and their trade has become merely a seasonal affair. The union added that with the coming of the Expo 2022 from outside during the peak festival season, the sale of local traders will be even more affected.

“Local traders from the whole region have to wait for Durga Puja, Christmas and New Year for improvement in sales. The holding of the Expo during the same time will badly affect our business,” the union said.

The union, while requesting to shorten the duration of the Expo, also urged the deputy commissioner to restrict its entry during the festive season in future.

According to the union, the same issue was also discussed with the previous Deputy Commissioner. A copy of the application given to the official at the time was also attached along with the complaint.

IANS