Nongstoin pumps run out of fuel

Nongstoin, Nov 24: Fuel stations in Nongstoin were running out of stock making people panicky and rush to other nearby petrol pumps to get fuel for their vehicles.

As people rushed and long queues of vehicles were seen on the road which led to traffic congestion in the main road at New Nongstoin village.

It was also seen that an Indian Oil Fuel Station at Upper New-Nongstoin was closed as it had run out of stock.

The petrol pumps employees informed that they faced shortage of stock after the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union had stopped supplying fuel.