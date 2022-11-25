East Zone Inter University Basketball: VBSP tops, USTM 2nd , GU 4th

Guwahati, Nov 25 : The AIU East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men’s) Tournament has been successfully concluded today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya.

The first prize in Tournament went to VBS Purbanchal Vishwavidyalaya, UP while USTM got the second position. The third position was taken by HY Vishwavidyalaya Durg and the fourth position went to Gauhati University.

All the four teams have been qualified for participation in the All India Inter University (M)

Championship 2022-23 to be held at DCRM, Murthal, Haryana from 6 th to 10 th January 2023.

In the league matches, VBS Purbanchal Vishwavidyalaya defeated Gauhati University in the

first match, USTM defeated HY Vishwavidyalaya Durg in the second match, USTM defeated

Gauhati University in the fourth match, HY Durg defeated Gauhati University in the fifth

match, and VBS Purbanchal Vishwavidyalaya defeated USTM in the sixth match. Some of

the participating universities in the league matches were: University of Calcutta, University

of Burdwan, National Sports University Manipur, Manipur University, RAVENSHAW

University, Gauhati University, Cotton University, Tezpur University, MG Kashi Vidyapeeth

Varanasi, etc.

The prizes for all the four teams were distributed in the colourful closing ceremony organised by USTM in the evening today. Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM addressed the players and cheered them to keep up their sportsmanship spirit.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM congratulated the winning teams and gave away

the prizes. He said that USTM always encourages sports and that the University provides a

platform for the youth of the country in sports, along with academics.

The AIU East Zone Inter University Basketball Men & Women’s Tournaments 2022-23 has been organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi and hosted by

USTM.

This 11-day long tournament began from 15 th November with the Women’s

Basketball competitions in which 26 teams representing different NE states, Odisha, UP,

Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal participated.

The women’s event was held from 15 th to 18 th of November while the Men’s events began from 22 nd and ended today, 25 th November 2022 in the sports complex of USTM. A total of 44 teams participated in the Men’s competitions.

Mr Rizaul Ahmed, Convenor, Sports Forum USTM and Organizing Secretary of East Zone

Inter University Basketball Competition said that all the 450 players, 70 coaches in the

women’s competition and 528 players and 88 coaches in the Men’s competitions were

accommodated by USTM from 17 th to 26th of November. “The tournament was judged by 20 FIBA, BFI affiliated referees”, he added.