Meghalaya districts asked to facilitate smooth movement of fuels, essentials

Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya government has issued instructions to all concerned Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of districts to provide adequate security for smooth passage of petroleum fuels laden tankers and PDS items carrying trucks from Assam side to the state in view of the prevailing tense situation in the state in the wake Mukroh firing incident.

The concerned district authorities have been asked to take all possible measures for safe passage of these vehicles so that the state doesn’t face any crisis of fuel and essential items.