Official from outside seriously injured in mob attack in Shillong

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Inspector Ajoy Kumar.

 

Shillong, Nov  25:  An Inspector of  Customs and Central Excise, Alok Kumar, who was here in Shillong for undertaking training in National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN),  was attacked by a mob at IGP  point in the city yesterday. His hearing aid and mobile were snatched by the mob. He came for training from outside the state.

He was admitted to the ICU in Woodland Hospital here in a critical condition. He’s being shifted to Guwahati today.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.