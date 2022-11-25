Official from outside seriously injured in mob attack in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 25: An Inspector of Customs and Central Excise, Alok Kumar, who was here in Shillong for undertaking training in National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), was attacked by a mob at IGP point in the city yesterday. His hearing aid and mobile were snatched by the mob. He came for training from outside the state.

He was admitted to the ICU in Woodland Hospital here in a critical condition. He’s being shifted to Guwahati today.