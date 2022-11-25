Offices deserted as Meghalaya pressure groups call for non-cooperation

Shillong, Nov 25: Most State government offices in the city on Friday wore a deserted look in view of the “non-cooperation day” called by the five pressure groups–KSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF and JSU to protest against the Mukroh shooting incident on November 22.

There was thin attendance of government employees in the Main and Additional Secretariat. Majority of the Directorate offices of the various departments also saw a thin attendance except for senior officers.

The counters of the North Treasury and District Transport Office (DTO) were completely shut. The entry gate of the MBoSE office, Shillong was closed.

It has been reported that members of the pressure groups had gone to a few of the government offices asking them to close down.

There was adequate deployment of police and CRPF personnel in the government offices including in the Secretariat Hills and Lower Lachumiere.

Meanwhile, some members of the pressure groups reportedly went to shutdown the SBI office at Dhankheti in the city.