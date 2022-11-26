NGH DYC holds executive meeting in Resubelpara

Resubelpara, Nov 26: An executive meeting was held by the North Garo Hills (NGH) District Youth Congress (DYC), Nov 24, in the presence of the national secretary, Nur Sofiqul Wazid, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) which saw the presence of about 500 YC workers of North Garo Hills.

The executive meeting was held in view of the upcoming elections to the state in 2023 with the aim of mobilizing the members to garner support for the party. New office bearers for all constituencies from the Youth Congress were also chosen during the meeting.

District President of the YC, Timjim Momin, said the push to win all 4 seats for the party had begun earlier and would intensify in the days to come.

“The Congress will always have grassroot support and we, as party members, will continue to pull people in our fold to ensure development becomes the talk of the state, instead of law and order and corruption,” said Timjim.

Other party leaders attended the meeting were Dr Tuel k Marak MPYC who is also an aspiring candidate from Resubelpara, Silman K Sangma (aspiring candidate for Resubelpara), Omilo K Sangma aspiring candidate for Kharkutta constituency and Josepine Marak aspiring candidate for kharkutta constituency

Speaking on the occasion, Timjim added that he was confident that the party would do well in the NGH region as the area has always been a Congress bastion.

“North Garo Hills is a Congress bastion. People of the region are still with the grand old party and we expect to perform well in all the 4 constituencies of the region.” Said Timjim k, who himself is an aspiring candidate from the Mendipathar constituency.