WC logs over half the record of goalless draws

DOHA, Nov 25: The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches.

The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France. There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954. (AP)