4 arrested pressure groups members released from Shillong jail

Shillong, Nov 28: Four of the pressure group members who were arrested in connection with the violence during the public rally on October 28 were released on bail on Monday.

The four including two KSU members and two FKJGP members were inside the jail for more than 24 days. They were released on bail by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Confirming this, FKJGP president, Dundee C. Khongsit said that they were released from the Shillong District Jail in the evening.

Khongsit said that the federation will continue to mount pressure on the state government to come up with the State Employment Policy (SEP) and address the problem of unemployment among the youth of the State.

It may be mentioned that the four were arrested by the police from Mawlai and Jaïaw area on November 3 and 4.