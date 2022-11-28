Shillong, Nov 28: Baghmara MLA, Samuel M. Sangma on Monday submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh to disassociate himself from the United Democratic Party (UDP).

It may be mentioned that Sangma is an associate member of the UDP.

The Baghmara MLA who was accompanied by BJP MLA and National Executive Member, AL Hek during the handing over the letter informed that he is not joining the BJP immediately.

“Yes, I will be contesting from the BJP after formally joining the party,” he added.